Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kletsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kletsk District, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartment in Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zaastraviecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
$7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Kletsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kletsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/4
$34,700
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Morac, Belarus
3 room apartment
Morac, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/3
$11,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kletsk District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes