Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zaastravecki selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Zaastravecki selski Savet, Belarus

2 properties total found
4 room apartment in Zaastraviecca, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zaastraviecca, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
$7,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Zaastravecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaastravecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a wooden house, sheathed with siding, in the village of Ostrovitsy Kletsk district.…
$14,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zaastravecki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go