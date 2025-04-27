Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level house in the village of Lip Deck on the s…
$150,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Prestigious cottage in classic style with its garden of exclusive plants!Pay attention to th…
$365,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Year-round house near Yukhnovka ❤️ A beautiful house for year-round living near the Yukhnovs…
$47,800
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
It's your family's dream! This is Paradise Corner, Near Kolodishchi and Minsk, 5 minutes by …
$25,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
On a flat plot of 6 acres, two houses were built.One house with an area of 63 square meters …
Price on request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale bright, modern, high-quality, ready to live cottage in KolodishchiAll communication…
$330,000
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 61 m²
A house for year-round living!15 minutes from Minsk. At 17 km in the Moscow direction.At the…
$127,500
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 337 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture wi…
$399,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale residential building (2 levels + basement) on a plot of 0.20 hectares. There is a g…
$115,000
House in Staryna, Belarus
House
Staryna, Belarus
Area 98 m²
The house is located in the village of Starina 13 km from Moscow Ring Road and 1 km from Ag.…
$80,000
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale is a spacious house built in 1974, located on a flat plot of 13 acres.The house is …
Price on request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$345,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
House for sale (3 levels) with a bath and garage in a picturesque place near the forest (Gle…
$299,000
4 room house in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room house
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to your attention a magnificent two-level house in the village of Lipovaya Koloda o…
$150,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
For sale a bright, modern, ready-to-live house in ag. Kolodishchi, on Enthusiastov Street, 8…
$437,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Offered for sale house in the agricultural town of KolodishchiWhere the quietness of the sub…
$160,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 107 m²
A cottage in the forest is a wonderful place to relax. Consider the advantages of a summer c…
$47,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 229 m²
For sale is fully ready for permanent residence cottage in ag. Bellies.There is a possibilit…
$160,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 444 m²
The total area is 443.6 m2, including the living area of 191.2 m2, the attic of 120 m2 and t…
$450,000
House in Haradzishcha, Belarus
House
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$269,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Dacha in the Moscow direction 13 km from MKAD. On a plot of 7.65 acres are located: a house …
$49,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
In a 10-minute drive from Minsk, next to Kolodishchi, in a good place with an established tr…
$32,000
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
A well-kept cottage near Minsk. There's a gazebo on the site, a cellar shed. The land is rea…
$25,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Spacious, cozy house near the forest is for sale, ag.Kolodyshchi, Panasyuka str. 12 minutes …
$385,000
Cottage in Haradzishcha, Belarus
Cottage
Haradzishcha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$269,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
VIP cottage for sale! Two-car garage 40m2! On the ground floor kitchen, living room, storage…
$649,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 275 m²
For sale a beautiful premium-class cottage 100% ready with furniture in the prestigious cott…
$399,000
