Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
55
townhouses
3
House Delete
Clear all
37 properties total found
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
House for sale in a closed cottage village Yasnaya Polyana!15 km from Minsk, Moscow directio…
$1,18M
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
House for sale near the forest in the village of Lipova KolodaThe house is located in a secl…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 279 m²
Exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage for sale in the prestigious cottage v…
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Premium class cottage is sold 100% ready with furniture to the prestigious cottage village "…
$300,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Prestigious cottage in classic style with its garden of exclusive plants!Pay attention to th…
$365,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
In the agricultural town of Kolodishchi on the street. The gem is sold 2 unfinished houses (…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Noble house in classical style in p. Kolodishchi. Minsk region, Minsk district, 6 km from Mo…
$250,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 137 m²
**For sale cottage in the village of Veras-1, 20 km from Minsk Moscow Ring Road! ** We offer…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 257 m²
For sale two fully finished houses with a plot in Kolodishchi P.!The plot area is 15 acres. …
$450,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious modern house for sale in the picturesque garden partnership Solar Bor (near the ag.…
$175,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Description Introduced! All documents are ready (separate passport and registration certifi…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 152 m²
We will sell a stylish exclusive house in Kolodishchi. Beautiful wooden house with the atmos…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale exclusive modern cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture with SPA-complex i…
$750,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 337 m²
For sale a prestigious cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture wi…
$399,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 245 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent two-level cottage in A.G. The bells on Christmas St…
$235,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Modern cottage with bath, VIP location! ❤️Modern cottage 2018 with a bath complex, on a spac…
$530,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 119 m²
For sale residential building (2 levels + basement) on a plot of 0.20 hectares. There is a g…
$115,000
Leave a request
House in Staryna, Belarus
House
Staryna, Belarus
Area 98 m²
The house is located in the village of Starina 13 km from Moscow Ring Road and 1 km from Ag.…
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale is a spacious house built in 1974, located on a flat plot of 13 acres.The house is …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 329 m²
For sale is a cottage of 329 square meters. m (with a basement of 86 square meters. m and a …
$349,990
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Dacha near the forest in ST "Yubileynoe-1" near the village of Yukhnovka, 17 km from the Mos…
$27,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale premium cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture prestigious cottage village…
$345,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
House for sale (3 levels) with a bath and garage in a picturesque place near the forest (Gle…
$299,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 326 m²
For sale under construction cottage, high quality building (built for themselves). It's 15 a…
$180,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
For sale a bright, modern, ready-to-live house in ag. Kolodishchi, on Enthusiastov Street, 8…
$437,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Offered for sale house in the agricultural town of KolodishchiWhere the quietness of the sub…
$160,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 309 m²
Exclusive Futuristic new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pine forest o…
$650,000
Leave a request
House in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Dacha in the Moscow direction 13 km from MKAD. On a plot of 7.65 acres are located: a house …
$49,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go