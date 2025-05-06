Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzufouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$99,900
Leave a request
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
26 km from MKAD. in the Myadel direction. Good house from a log house of 10x7.8 m, a new roo…
$17,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go