  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Uzufouski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
5
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Modern house of good quality of ceramsy concrete blocks in the village of Maslovici- Magnifi…
$195,000
Cottage in Uzufova, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufova, Belarus
Area 186 m²
Urgent!!Modern 2-level cottage, 100% ready, close to Minsk in AGR. Yuzufovo!!The house is fu…
$125,000
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Just 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road, a cozy brick dacha is sold in the ST "Kamvolshchik". M…
$11,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
In a picturesque corner of the Minsk district, surrounded by a dense forest, in the horticul…
$32,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 131 m²
This place previously enjoyed great popularity - Agrosteadba "Ilyich"Agroestadba is only 16 …
$165,000
Properties features in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
