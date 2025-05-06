Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 196 m²
House in the Minsk district, Yuzufovsky S/S, Maslovici, 18 km. from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$99,900
Cottage in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Wonderful cottage - cozy and beautiful - with a well-groomed …
$150,000
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We sell an equipped country house with a well-groomed plot, in a small cozy garden partnersh…
$35,500
House in Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Uzufouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Cozy brick garden house for sale in S/T "Clear Rainbow". The house was built in 1995. Area 5…
$10,000
House in Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Balarucki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Do you dream of your corner in nature, where you can relax from the bustle of the city, enjo…
$12,500
