Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Hrodna, Belarus

;
сommercial properties
52
offices
18
manufacture buildings
4
shops
10
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Warehouse 2 778 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 2 778 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 2 778 m²
Number of floors 2
Three large buildings on Folus, 12A The facility consists of three buildings (shop, garages,…
$301,814
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 353 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 1 353 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 353 m²
Number of floors 2
The administrative and warehouse complex consists of 2 separate capital buildings:1. Adminis…
$361,037
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go