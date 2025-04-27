Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Hrodna, Belarus

18 properties total found
Office 204 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 204 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 5
We sell the premises in the Historical Center Grodno on the street. Sverdlova, 12 in the new…
$95,000
Leave a request
Office 930 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 930 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 930 m²
Number of floors 3
Name: Administrative building. Purpose: Administrative-economic. The object is a 3-story b…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Office 1 352 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 1 352 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 1 352 m²
Number of floors 4
The building on the street. Tomina, 18 / 1 The building specializes in household services fo…
$199,000
Leave a request
Office 49 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
$63,500
Leave a request
Office 379 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 379 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 379 m²
Number of floors 1
A separate administrative building with a tenant in a park zone on 83 Cosmonauts Ave. (near …
$290,000
Leave a request
Office 582 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 582 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 582 m²
Number of floors 4
The building is located in the city center, there are elevators, a bathroom. All communicati…
$8
Leave a request
Office 38 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale administrative premises - office on the first floor of a brick house on the street S…
$62,000
Leave a request
Office 47 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 47 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
Commercial real estate is sold in Grodno on Komunalnaya St., 5 minutes to the city center by…
$25,000
Leave a request
Office 86 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 86 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment for office, trade or other commercial purpose.Address: Grodno, Kurchatova St. 22 (…
$59,000
Leave a request
Office 34 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 34 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 4
$44,500
Leave a request
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackRedwhit…
$4
Leave a request
Office 383 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 383 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
We sell the second and attic floors in the Historical Center Grodno. The total area of ​​tw…
$440,000
Leave a request
Office 16 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 16 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 16 m²
Number of floors 2
Non -residential premises are sold on Gaspadarcha Street. The room is located on the 2nd fl…
$5,565
Leave a request
Office 22 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 22 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 2
Non-residential premises on Gaspadarchei Street are for sale. The premises are located on t…
$10,700
Leave a request
Office 240 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 240 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Rent. 240 sq.m. A profitable location, a trading station is located in the central part of G…
$7
Leave a request
Office 650 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 650 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
$5
Leave a request
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
A trading room with an area of ​​219.8 sq.m., located on the third floor of the BlackredWhit…
$155,000
Leave a request
Office 111 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 111 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 6
The room isolated with an area of ​​110.9 sq.m in the administrative building of Gorky, 89A.…
$58,000
Leave a request
