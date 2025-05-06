Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

сommercial property
17
Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 856 m² in Rechytsa, Belarus
Office 856 m²
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 856 m²
Floor 1/3
We offer to your attention a detached unfinished mothballed capital building located at the …
$295,000
Leave a request
Office 2 016 m² in Homyel, Belarus
Office 2 016 m²
Homyel, Belarus
Area 2 016 m²
Floor 1/1
The office building is sold in Gomel on the street. Ya. Kolasa, 6a Square 2015.5 m2. A four …
$395,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go