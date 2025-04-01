Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Soligorsk ❤️This compact, warm and functional house with a…
$29,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 125 m²
Sale of the cottage in a great place. ❤️The dream of every person who wants a quiet life in …
$110,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Metyavichi ❤️ Are you looking for the perfect place to…
$41,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Properties features in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

