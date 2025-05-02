Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cyzevicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Cozy house for sale in the village of Pogost-1 of Soligorsk district. The house is ready to …
$10,500
Leave a request
House in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Cozy house with a large plot near Soligorsk ❤️This compact, warm and functional house with a…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Cyzevicy, Belarus
House
Cyzevicy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Cozy house with fireplace, greenhouses, bath and spacious terrace ❤️A house where there is e…
$115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go