Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hacezynski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
12
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 384 m²
Modern house in Tabory - a unique style and comfort! For sale a spacious house with an indiv…
$280,000
Leave a request
House in Staroe Salo, Belarus
House
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Panski Maentak, ancestral nest, Belarusian village of the 19th century, agro-tourist authent…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 217 m²
Near Minsk, a good cottage is sold in a quiet, cozy and picturesque place.15 minutes to the …
$149,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 255 m²
Cottage in the village of Heads of Khatezhinsky village council is a great offer for those w…
$185,000
Leave a request
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 220 m²
Cottage for sale for a large family, located on a plot of 18 acres, in private ownership, 9 …
$124,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go