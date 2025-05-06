Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

6 properties total found
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 384 m²
Modern house in Tabory - a unique style and comfort! For sale a spacious house with an indiv…
$280,000
House in Staroe Salo, Belarus
House
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Panski Maentak, ancestral nest, Belarusian village of the 19th century, agro-tourist authent…
$170,000
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Soon the summer season will begin, it’s time to think about buying a cottage! There are five…
$22,000
House in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
The house is 11 km from mkad, the plot is even 23 acres. Sewerage local, plumbing / sewerage…
$66,500
Cottage in Hacezyna, Belarus
Cottage
Hacezyna, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Precinct 2 houses. At home, close to the forest, complete silence. Good neighbors.One house …
Price on request
Cottage in Staroe Salo, Belarus
Cottage
Staroe Salo, Belarus
Area 197 m²
New house in Old Selo, 12 km from Moscow Ring Road, Khatezhinsky S/SThe building area of 315…
$214,900
Properties features in Hacezynski selski Savet, Belarus

