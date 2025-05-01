Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Brest, Belarus

cottages
8
townhouses
7
House Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 246 m²
Lot 5768 House in the Rechitsa microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed informationOur …
$125,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 242 m²
Lot 8671. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$105,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Lot 8707. Residential house on BerezovkaCall for more detailed informationOur customers do n…
$87,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 272 m²
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 44 m²
We offer you to buy a well-groomed garden plot with a cozy country house of attic type, as w…
$33,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 270 m²
Lot 8716. Call for more information Our buyers do not pay for the services of the agency.We …
$124,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 435 m²
Lot 8339. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$139,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Lot 8483. Sale of an equipped cottage on Berezovka!Call for more detailed informationThe hou…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Lot 8373. Small residential cottage in the suburbs of BrestCall for more detailed informatio…
$39,500
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Lot 8697. House with garage on KievkaCall for more detailed informationOur customers do not …
$69,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Lot 8717. Sale of the cottage in mkrn. Home with a soul - raised 6 children, now waiting for…
$139,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Object code 08425: We will help with loans, family capital, the sale of your property to buy…
$81,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Lot 8330. Residential house in the Kovalyovo microdistrict in Brest.Call for more detailed i…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 319 m²
Lot 8367. House for a large family on a land plot in the Dubrovka microdistrict in Brest.Cap…
$74,900
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Garden house with a plot in Brest. We offer to buy a garden house with a land plot within th…
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer to buy a wonderful wooden house, lined with brick, with an area of 73.7 m2 in a com…
$58,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Brest, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go