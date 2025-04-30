Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
8
Kobryn
4
5 properties total found
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 121 m²
Lot 8390. Sale of cottage for finishing on Berezovka! Just dial this number.The buyer does n…
$107,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Lot 8379. Cottage for comfortable living of a large family.Call for more detailed informatio…
$149,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Cottage in Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Cottage
Vyalikiya Lepyasy, Belarus
Area 110 m²
One-family apartment building for sale in the suburbs of Kobrin. The house was built in 2014…
$94,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
