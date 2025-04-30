Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Cottage in Cuhinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cuhinicy, Belarus
Area 153 m²
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! Reside…
$250,000
Cottage in Cherni, Belarus
Cottage
Cherni, Belarus
Area 216 m²
Object code 07623: We work for the owner! Buying this object-- You're not paying the agency …
$148,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Cottage in Baranavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Residential house in Baranovichi at Pushkin Street.The 2003 house was built. The total area …
$140,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Offered for sale a two-level cottage on Mir street in the city of Kobrin. House built in 201…
$155,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 292 m²
Lot 8484. Sale of cottage on the street. Weather! Sign up to view the number in the ad. Look…
$214,000
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
