Houses with garden for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

10 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 149 m²
House for sale in Zaliney district of Borisov. Asphalted access roads lead to the house, wit…
$99,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 67 m²
A plot in a quiet center. A quiet, cozy place to live and relax. On the plot of 2/3 of the h…
$15,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is located on a high, flat plo…
$73,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Dacha in a picturesque place in the CT "Pechinsky", within the city of Borisov. Wooden garde…
$13,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Attention! Urgent!!Excellent offer!!!I will sell a log house for repair with a plot, in the …
$16,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Contract number with the agency 119/4 from 2024-11-01
$41,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Brick spacious house with bath and garage, roof - slate. The house is very warm and bright, …
$36,500
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

