Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barysaw
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 80 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ A reliable brick house with a well-groomed plot in Borisov. Add…
$48,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House with all comforts ❤️ A house with all amenities in a landscaped area of Borisov. Addre…
$44,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 51 m²
House with spacious, well-kept plot near the river in Borisov ❤️Your attention is a house wi…
$23,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 252 m²
A white brick house for sale.TORG to a real buyer.The total area of the building is 251.7 sq…
$74,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Link to the TikTok review We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in…
$135,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room house
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barysaw, Belarus
Cottage
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Attention! Excellent hot offer in the real estate market!On sale a stylish modern cottage wi…
$125,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is located on a high, flat plo…
$73,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
House with all amenities in the center of Borisov! ❤️ One-level house, fully ready for livin…
$74,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in the village of Brusy. in the house two living rooms, partial repair. On th…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Brick house with garage and fenced area! ❤️Warm house on a high foundation next to the river…
$35,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 81 m²
Spacious and very cozy house is for sale, located in a beautiful area with a well-developed …
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Contract number with the agency 119/4 from 2024-11-01
$41,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 123 m²
A house for sale in my furnace. The house is brick, two-story. Very convenient layout: on th…
$45,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Brick spacious house with bath and garage, roof - slate. The house is very warm and bright, …
$36,500
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Contract number with the agency 109/4 from 2024-10-04
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 94 m²
Spacious, modern house for sale in an elite area (Dymki). The house has undergone high-quali…
$98,900
Leave a request
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Cozy log house with block extension and well-kept plot ❤️Cozy, well-groomed house, with a sp…
$68,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go