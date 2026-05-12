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Residential properties with garden for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

;
apartments
27
houses
15
5 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 45 m²
House for sale in Borisov! Area of land: 8.4 acres Electricity is already connected. Furnac…
$26,000
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in Barysaw, Belarus
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale the floor of the house, decorated as an apartment in a blocked house, commonarea of…
$19,000
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is on high.A flat plot of 10 ac…
$63,200
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 123 m²
A house for sale in my furnace. The house is brick, two-story. Very convenient layout: on th…
$53,000
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Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

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