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Residential properties with garage for sale in Barysaw, Belarus

;
apartments
27
houses
15
8 properties total found
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 98 m²
Spacious residential house with amenities is for sale. (The NSS area is 106 sq.m.). In the h…
$34,000
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in Barysaw, Belarus
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale the floor of the house, decorated as an apartment in a blocked house, commonarea of…
$19,000
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a house with good repairs on the street Ryabtseva. Very convenient location, on the…
$145,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 110 m²
House for sale, in the "Zalinein" area of Borisov. The house is on high.A flat plot of 10 ac…
$63,200
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Link to Tik Tok review For sale a cozy frequent house in a landscaped Zaliney district, Bori…
$41,900
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House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 214 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
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MontbelMontbel
House in Barysaw, Belarus
House
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 123 m²
A house for sale in my furnace. The house is brick, two-story. Very convenient layout: on th…
$53,000
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4 room house in Barysaw, Belarus
4 room house
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a cozy 2-storey residential building in the city of Borisov, Mins…
$135,000
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Properties features in Barysaw, Belarus

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