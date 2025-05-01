Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Azerski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
Leave a request
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 85 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a well-groomed beautiful plot 25 km from Minsk. The house…
$52,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go