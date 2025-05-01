Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Azerski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
6
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Contract number with the agency 1005/1 from 2024-07-11
$109,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go