  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

2 properties total found
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
