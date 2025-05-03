Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

cottages
8
House Delete
Clear all
21 property total found
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Exclusive offer!A house on the shore of the lake with its own, closed from strangers, shore!…
$190,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 53 m²
On sale a comfortable summer cottage 1997.p. of timber + is lined with brick. In private pro…
$14,700
Leave a request
House in Luzki, Belarus
House
Luzki, Belarus
Area 126 m²
House for sale in the village of Luzhka Smolevichy district, 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A unique chance to become the owner of a large plot of land with a house nearBelarusian Swit…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Dacha ST Inpharmatyka, Smalyavitski r-n, Minsk Voble., Masko skai pra lenne, 22 km hell M…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 42 m²
House for sale in Rudnya. Minsk region, Smolevichy district, Moscow direction, 24 km. from M…
$25,500
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 49 m²
On sale comfortable cottage with all communications and heating for year-round stay in natur…
$19,500
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale is an excellent country house 100% ready with furniture in ST "Journalist-info"; Do…
$47,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 226 m²
We offer to your attention a good residential building in the station "AgroBelio-1", near th…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 166 m²
Good afternoon! Everyone who saw this announcement is given a unique opportunity to purchase…
$110,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a plot of 5 acres in the garden partnership "Elite Spring…
$16,500
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 79 m²
House for sale in Zadomlya (Moscow direction)All communications: light, water, sewerage, fib…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 146 m²
Cozy and spacious house for sale in the picturesque village of Domashany, located just 20 ki…
$47,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 282 m²
If you love individuality, this is for you. For sale a cozy cottage in D. Zadomlya. From the…
$450,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Good afternoon! Perhaps you are looking for a cottage near the city in the Moscow direction …
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Spacious house for sale near Minsk (ST Waterfall)House with an area of 131.9 sq.m. with the …
$36,500
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 52 m²
For sale a residential house in the Rudnya village of Smolevichy district, 28 km from the Mo…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale an excellent log cottage in the station "Spring Elite" 22 km from Moscow, 21 km fro…
$21,500
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 94 m²
For sale an excellent cottage in the ST "Kurgan of Glory" 23 km from the Moscow Ring Road in…
$34,000
Leave a request
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Dacha in the Moscow direction 22 km from MinskThe house was built in 1991, with a total area…
$35,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go