  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
  Residential
  House
  Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus

House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Exclusive offer!A house on the shore of the lake with its own, closed from strangers, shore!…
$190,000
House in Luzki, Belarus
House
Luzki, Belarus
Area 126 m²
House for sale in the village of Luzhka Smolevichy district, 22 km from the Moscow Ring Road…
$65,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$232,000
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 262 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$250,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cozy country house with a plot of 5 acres in the garden partnership "Elite Spring…
$16,500
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale a two-level cottage in the country club village "Dubrovsk quarter" (Raubichi distri…
$297,000
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 124 m²
Good afternoon! Perhaps you are looking for a cottage near the city in the Moscow direction …
$36,000
House in Prylepy, Belarus
House
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 233 m²
For sale luxury two-level cottage, located in the picturesque country club village "Dubrovsk…
$240,000
