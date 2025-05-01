Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

cottages
21
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 108 m²
We offer you a spacious house in a picturesque place near Minsk! Garden partnership "Uzborye…
$145,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 291 m²
The house is built on an individual project and combines the airiness and functionality of s…
$720,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go