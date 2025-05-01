Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

cottages
21
House Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 766 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in Raubichi.25 acres of land. The form of ownership is private.Tota…
$266,900
Leave a request
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Nice, cozy cottage 10 minutes from Minsk!All communications are central, gas, year-round wat…
$25,100
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 512 m²
- Energy efficient house built in 2023; built on an individual architectural design project;…
$475,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$349,999
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Akolica, Belarus
House
Akolica, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a beautiful cottage in the village of Okolitsa - come and live!Excellent access roa…
$132,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 632 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of D. Gubic…
$690,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$320,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale is a modern, comfortable and comfortable cottage in Galitsa, in a picturesque place…
$389,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 50 m²
House for sale in Ostroshitsky town, among the picturesque nature and 12 kilometers from Min…
$42,000
Leave a request
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 291 m²
The house is built on an individual project and combines the airiness and functionality of s…
$720,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 303 m²
For sale exclusive cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture adjacent to the forest in…
$377,000
Leave a request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 203 m²
For sale, a cottage near SK " Raubichi ", in a gardening partnership " Uzborye -Stroy "     …
$62,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go