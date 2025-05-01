Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

14 properties total found
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Nice, cozy cottage 10 minutes from Minsk!All communications are central, gas, year-round wat…
$25,100
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 529 m²
Elite cottage for sale on a spacious plot in a quiet picturesque place with access to the fo…
Price on request
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 273 m²
A modern house for year-round living   in the garden partnership of Uzborye-Stroy, next to t…
$420,000
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 330 m²
Good location, nearby forestRepairs, appliances, fireplaceSee even more in our Telegram chan…
$349,999
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 54 m²
CT "Atom" is a cozy, closed from prying eyes partnership, located in a picturesque place, su…
$38,900
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
House in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House for sale in Ostroshitsky town in the most prestigious agro-town among the picturesque …
$75,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Cottage for sale in the village of Raubici! Excellent access roads (asphalt), near the lake,…
$370,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$320,000
House in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
House
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Country house in an excellent location for year-round living 2023.p. in ST Vesnyanka-2 near …
$58,500
House in Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
House
Astrashycki Haradok, Belarus
Area 50 m²
House for sale in Ostroshitsky town, among the picturesque nature and 12 kilometers from Min…
$42,000
House in Maraliva, Belarus
House
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 291 m²
The house is built on an individual project and combines the airiness and functionality of s…
$720,000
