Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Astrashitskagaradokski rural council
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go