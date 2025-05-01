Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garden for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

5 properties total found
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Cottage for sale in the village of Raubici! Excellent access roads (asphalt), near the lake,…
$370,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$320,000
