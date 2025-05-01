Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages with garage for sale in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus

10 properties total found
Cottage 7 rooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 632 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer you a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of the village of Gubichi…
$780,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 512 m²
- Energy efficient house built in 2023; built on an individual architectural design project;…
$475,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 611 m²
Elite and quote for sale; French Castle " on the banks of the Dubrovnik reservoir with 100% …
$2,00M
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 632 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of D. Gubic…
$690,000
Cottage in Maraliva, Belarus
Cottage
Maraliva, Belarus
Area 370 m²
You want your own home, but you don’t have the time to build it. So this option is for you! …
$390,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 168 m²
For sale a new premium modern cottage of premium class 100% readiness in the prestigious cot…
$320,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale is a modern, comfortable and comfortable cottage in Galitsa, in a picturesque place…
$389,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 303 m²
For sale exclusive cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture adjacent to the forest in…
$377,000
