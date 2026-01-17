Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Orikum
17
Vlora
32
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albania. Beyond being an ideal home due to it small size,…
$81,225
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go