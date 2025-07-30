Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Vlorë County
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Vlorë County, Albania

Orikum
7
Vlora
19
Himare
4
Bashkia Himare
4
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ksamil, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ksamil, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
🏞️Ksamil, Sarande. 💶 For sale 123,000 Euro, luxury apartment 1+1, 55 m2, 6th floor, new buil…
$144,579
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wagner Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vlorë County, Albania

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go