  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Saranda
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Saranda, Albania

2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjashte, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/7
✅ Price: 1550 Euro/M2 (61,225 Euro) ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 39.5m2 ✅ A…
$70,895
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjashte, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/7
✅ Price: 1550 Euro/M2 (68,820 Euro) ✅ Location: 5th Street, Sarande ✅ Total area: 44.4m2 ✅ A…
$80,073
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
