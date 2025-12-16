Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Shkodër Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Shkodër Municipality, Albania

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Velipoje, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Velipoje, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
1+1 and 2+1 apartments for sale in a new complex under construction 20 meters from the sea w…
$186,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Shengjin, only 50 m from the sea! The apartment is located on the…
$180,530
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Shkodër Municipality, Albania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go