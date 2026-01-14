Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Shkoder, Albania

apartments
4
houses
4
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$187,785
3 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 4/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$265,931
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$199,449
AdriastarAdriastar
2 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$215,194
2 bedroom apartment in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$293,924
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodra! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$214,611
AtlantaAtlanta
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$223,942
Duplex 1 bedroom in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/11
Apartments at "Gate of Shkodra" in Shkodër! Gate of Shkodra represents the most advanced vi…
$118,386
