Residential properties for sale in Rrethinat, Albania

apartments
25
25 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a 6-story building under construction in the …
$134,559
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$81,863
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$128,339
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$128,143
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$85,549
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building under construction in the…
$118,417
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$85,549
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$81,095
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$98,604
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$116,743
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$70,344
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 0th floor of a 6-storey building which is under construction…
$59,746
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/6
The apartment is located on the first floor of a 6-story building under construction in the …
$128,047
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building which is under constructi…
$100,754
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$100,754
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$93,075
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$116,866
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building that is being constructed in…
$98,450
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$93,075
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building which is under construction …
$92,768
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/6
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a 6-story building under construction in the We…
$128,016
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building which is under constructi…
$121,489
2 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/6
The apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$128,523
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the ground floor of a 6-story building which is under constructi…
$59,746
1 bedroom apartment in Shtoj i Ri, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Shtoj i Ri, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 6
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 6-story building under construction in the "W…
$86,931
