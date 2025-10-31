Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Tirana Municipality, Albania

Tirana
252
Farke
38
Dajt
5
326 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 6/22
Apartment 2+1 for rent in the "Mine Peza" Residence This apartment offers a perfect combina…
$1,742
per month
Restaurant 46 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 46 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 10
Bar / unit for rent in the well-known area of the Paris Commune in Tirana. • Net area: 46 m²…
$987
per month
Commercial property 100 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 100 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 10
The space is located on the ground floor of a new building near Dinamo Stadium, organized as…
$1,865
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartment 3+1+2 for Rent on Kosovareve Street, on the 9th floor of a 10-story building, equi…
$3,141
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment 2+1 with a net area of 100 m² for rent on the fourth floor of the Konkord Center, …
$610
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/10
For rent – Top location Paris Commune, Arabit Palace (near Kristal Center) - Apartment 3+1 …
$932
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/10
On Jordan Misja street, a super 3+1+2+Parking Spot apartment is for rent. The apartment has …
$1,282
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/10
The apartment is located on Jordan Misja Street in a well-managed building. Layout: 1 hallw…
$816
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/8
Modern 2+1+2 apartment for rent, located on the second floor of a new and well-managed build…
$1,745
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/8
2+1+2 apartment offered at Alba residence, between the bus park and the former aviation fiel…
$1,107
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment for rent near Kodra e Diellit. The apartment has an area of 64.5 m² organized…
$758
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 6/7
Apartment 1+1 for rent in the “Tower Bridge 3” complex, Oxhaku A 1+1 apartment with a gross…
$559
per month
Office 157 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 157 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 157 m²
Floor 1/5
Office for rent near the "Air Albania" stadium Strategic location, near the "Air Albania" st…
$2,737
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
In the Ali Demi area, near the Mangalem Complex, the 3rd floor of a villa is for rent. It is…
$582
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/10
Near Kavaje Street, on Islam Alla Street, a 2+1 apartment is for rent. It is located on the …
$1,165
per month
Commercial property 650 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 650 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Office for Rent at Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. Total area 650m2, organized in 4 open space …
$9,085
per month
Conference hall 2 054 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Conference hall 2 054 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 25
Area 2 054 m²
Number of floors 5
Multi-functional apartment for rent at the former last station of New Tirana. The building h…
$18,635
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/8
For rent apartment 1+1 near the New Boulevard on Jordan Misja street with a total area of 64…
$582
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 9/12
Apartment or office 2+1 for rent at Lake View Residence. Organized by living room, 2 rooms,…
$1,689
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 4/7
The apartment is organized into two bedrooms, a living room with a separate kitchen, a bathr…
$874
per month
Office 163 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 163 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 6/10
Premises for rent in Don Bosko, near the Gjeli restaurant, in a building complex. The net ar…
$1,398
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
✅ Price: 450 Euros/month ✅ Location: Tom Doshi Complex, Shkoze, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 140m2…
$510
per month
Commercial property 72 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 72 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Commercial Space for Rent – Beginning of Kodra e Diellit! -Net area: 72 m² -Veranda area: 2…
$641
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment for rent on the 9th floor of a building on Muhamet Gjollesha Street, Tirana. Fully…
$932
per month
Commercial property 80 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 80 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 12
A shop is for rent on the ground floor of a new building with a glass facade facing the main…
$1,398
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 6/10
Office space for rent – Fiori di Bosco Location: Fiori di Bosco Floor: 6 Area: 118 m² net |…
$929
per month
Commercial property 689 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 689 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 689 m²
Floor 3/3
Business premises for rent in the Kombinat area The building has a total area of 689m2 divid…
$8,025
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/6
2+1 apartment for rent in the center, Bardhok Biba Street. The apartment is located on the …
$815
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/12
Jepet me Qira Apartament 2+1+2 tek Stadiumi Air Albania! Apartamenti ka nje siperfaqe totale…
$2,912
per month
Office 47 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 47 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/40
The environment has a net area of 47.92m2 net and 76.67 gross. It is positioned on the edge …
$4,076
per month
