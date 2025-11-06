Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Kamëz Municipality, Albania

4 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 3/3
This villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is offered for rent in the Laknas area, Tirana, w…
$2,329
per month
Revenue house 520 m² in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Revenue house 520 m²
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 520 m²
A business-purpose constructed property with large building volume and excellent road access…
$4,094
per month
Land in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Land
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 2 m²
Land for rent with an area of 2,300 m² in the Kamza area, with easy access to the main road.…
$585
per month
Commercial property 140 m² in Paskuqan, Albania
Commercial property 140 m²
Paskuqan, Albania
Area 140 m²
A suitable space for offices or other business activities is offered for rent in the Paskuqa…
$934
per month
