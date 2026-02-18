Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of real estate in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

Orikum
23
Qender Vlore
10
🔑🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1 NEAR THE “ALI DEMI” HIGH SCHOOL, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1 NEAR THE “ALI DEMI” HIGH SCHOOL, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 APARTMENT FOR RENT 2+1 NEAR THE “ALI DEMI” HIGH SCHOOL, VLORA. 📍 Location: Sadik Zotaj…
$714
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🏨🔑 FOR RENT – HOTEL NEAR MURADIES, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏨🔑 FOR RENT – HOTEL NEAR MURADIES, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
🏨🔑 FOR RENT – HOTEL NEAR MURADIES, VLORA 💰 ANNUAL RENT: €30,000 📍 LOCATION DESCRIPTION…
$35,630
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 9
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 💶 Price: €600 / month 📐 Area: 70 m² 📍 Lo…
$712
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR KUZUM BABA, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR RENT NEAR KUZUM BABA, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
💶 Price: €550/Month 📐 Plot area: 500 m² 🏠 Building area: 100 m² 🕒 Long-term rental 🏠 I…
$651
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🌊🏖️ BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT ON THE FRONTLINE – LUNGOMARE, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌊🏖️ BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT ON THE FRONTLINE – LUNGOMARE, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 170 m²
🌊🏖️ BUSINESS PREMISES FOR RENT ON THE FRONTLINE – LUNGOMARE, VLORA. The premises are loca…
$4,157
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 650 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Kombinati i Peshkut, Vlore ✅ Possibility to rent a parki…
$757
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Pirro Hotel 💶 Price: €500 / month …
$585
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Rent! Apartment 1+1 Lungomare Vlore! Apartments for long term rent near the sea. Excellent l…
$406
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
✅ Price: 900 Euro/month ✅ Location: Behind Brooklyn restaurant, Vlore The apartment is loca…
$1,081
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
🌳🏡 FOR RENT SECOND FLOOR OF VILLA NEAR KUZUM BABA, VLORA in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🌳🏡 FOR RENT SECOND FLOOR OF VILLA NEAR KUZUM BABA, VLORA
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌳🏡 FOR RENT SECOND FLOOR OF VILLA NEAR KUZUM BABA, VLORA In a quiet and beautiful area cl…
$578
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
✅ Price: 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Hajro Cakerri” neighborhood, Vlore ✅ Second floor area…
$452
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 350 Euro/Month ✅ Location: At Da Vinci bar, Lungomare ✅ Available for rent until Ju…
$421
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom house in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom house
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 300 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Near Saint Tropez, Vlore The area where the apartment i…
$360
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3
Rent for Long-Term! Apartment 2+1 in vlore.the apartments are located in the area of ​​Trans…
$348
per month
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2+1 at Diamond Hill Resort & SPA Vlore for long term rent! . 2 bedrooms, 1 living …
$580
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6
✅ Price: 450 Euro/Month ✅ Location: At "Rira" Gas Station, Vlore The area where the apartme…
$529
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Duplex 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Duplex 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 300 Euro/Month ✅ Location: At "Conad" supermarket, Vlore The area in which the apar…
$346
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near the Navy School 💶 Price: €450 / mon…
$524
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located in a quiet and safe area, with easy access to the beaches and the c…
$453
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month (Negotiable) ✅ Location: Near Diamond Hill, Vlore ✅ Area: 71m2 T…
$407
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
If you are looking for a rental apartment in Vlora with a front sea view, this is the ideal …
$591
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
✅ Price: 400 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Near Union Bank, Vlore-Skele Boulevard ✅ Surface: 80m2 T…
$456
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN TRANSBALLKANIKE, VLORA 📍 Opposite Gega Oil in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN TRANSBALLKANIKE, VLORA 📍 Opposite Gega Oil
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN TRANSBALLKANIKE, VLORA 📍 Opposite Gega Oil 💶 Price: 450 Eur…
$504
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA 📍 Near Hannover Bar 💶 Price: €350 / month …
$408
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
🏘 FOR RENT PRIVATE HOUSE 1+1 IN 7 PALLATET, VLORA. in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🏘 FOR RENT PRIVATE HOUSE 1+1 IN 7 PALLATET, VLORA.
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
🏘 FOR RENT PRIVATE HOUSE 1+1 IN 7 PALLATET, VLORA. 💸 Price: 300 Euro/Month 📍 Location: R…
$351
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euro /Month ✅ Location: Rr. Aristill Kokoshi, Vlore ✅ Area: 68m2 The area wher…
$418
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 10
Apartment 2+1 for long term rent; well and completely furnished, only 5 min on foot to the…
$345
per month
Apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3
For rent! Apartment 2+1 in Vlora! The apartment is located on the 3rd floor, there is an ele…
$290
per month
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Xhihanka Supermarket in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Xhihanka Supermarket
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
🔑🏡 1+1 APARTMENT FOR RENT IN LUNGOMARE, VLORA. 📍 Near Xhihanka Supermarket 💶 Price: €350…
$408
per month
Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 25,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Near Aleksandria, Vlore The area where the apartment…
$295
per month
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano

