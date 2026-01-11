Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Farke, Albania

apartments
19
houses
12
сommercial properties
11
43 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 6/7
For rent: modern 3+1+2 apartment, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Tirana ne…
$1,514
per month
Close
Office 290 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 290 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siperf…
$5,416
per month
Close
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$874
per month
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/10
In the zone of the Paris Commune, Medar Shtylla street, a super 3+1+2 apartment with modern …
$978
per month
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
3+1+Parking Space Apartment at Rezidenca Kodra Diellit 1/ Extension. The apartment has a to…
$1,165
per month
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent: Duplex 2+1+2+ Laundry at the Residence "Kodra e Diellit 2". The duplex is organiz…
$1,398
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
In the Kodra Diellit 1 residence, a 1+1 apartment is for rent. It is located on the 1st floo…
$699
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 400 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Dry Lake, FZ Complex, Tirana The apartment is located …
$468
per month
3 bedroom villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Only 150 meters from the new Farka lake pedestrian area, this villa is located in a very qui…
$3,502
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Lunder, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/3
A modern 1+1 apartment is available for rent in Rose Garden Residence, just a few steps away…
$792
per month
Close
Office 136 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 136 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 10
In one of the most sought-after and elite areas of Tirana, in Kodra e Diellit, a modern and …
$1,048
per month
Close
Warehouse 412 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 412 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
In an area with high demand for parking and storage spaces, a space with a total area of 412…
$1,723
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/10
In one of the most frequented areas of Tirana, near the Olympic Park and the Paris Commune, …
$978
per month
Close
Land 1 bedroom in Farke e Madhe, Albania
Land 1 bedroom
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 421 m²
Land for rent in Farka! For various businesses! Leveled with concrete and also with cabins! …
$1,165
per month
Close
Commercial property 1 489 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 1 489 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 489 m²
Floor 1/9
A 3-storey building with a total area of 1500m2 is for rent. The relevant surfaces are as fo…
$14,559
per month
Close
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 4
We are selling an Individual Villa with a swimming pool in the Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. …
$3,494
per month
Close
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
• Modern duplex 2+1+2 bathrooms for rent near Kodra e Diellit Residence. The apartment is ne…
$1,747
per month
Close
Commercial property 81 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 81 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop for rent, service unit at Liqeni i Thate Located in a new and modern complex Main feat…
$1,933
per month
Close
4 bedroom Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa, part of a small residence and with a selected community, offers a wonderful view …
$4,076
per month
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/7
In a quiet area on the edge of a dry lake, an apartment is offered for rent. It is located o…
$1,048
per month
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/7
On Bill Clinton Street, a 2+1 type apartment is available for rent. The apartment has an are…
$817
per month
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment for rent near Kodra e Diellit. The apartment has an area of 64.5 m² organized…
$758
per month
Close
3 bedroom villa in Farke e Madhe, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa on the shore of the lake - Farke, TiranaPanoramic villa with swimming pools, ga…
$2,942
per month
Close
Commercial property 650 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 650 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Office for Rent at Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. Total area 650m2, organized in 4 open space …
$9,085
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
1+1 apartment for rent located in Kodra e Diellit residence 2. It is located on the 3rd floo…
$699
per month
Close
Commercial property 292 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 292 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 3/9
Commercial premises suitable for offices or clinics are for rent. It has 7 suitable spaces s…
$4,659
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
✅ Çmimi: 1200 Euro/Muaj ✅ Vendndodhja: Liqeni i Thate, Radisson, Tirane ✅ Siperfaqe: 80m2 …
$1,397
per month
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern and elegant villa is for rent in the elite residence Kodra e Diellit 1. The villa h…
$5,241
per month
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/5
Continuation of Kodra Diellit 1, 1+1 apartment for rent with contemporary furniture. It is l…
$575
per month
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/7
A modern and highly functional apartment is for rent in one of the most sought-after areas o…
$1,165
per month
Close
