Monthly rent of real estate in Central Albania, Albania

Tirana
Tirana Municipality
Bashkia Kavaje
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
✅ Price: 650 Euro/Month ✅ Location: Kombinati i Peshkut, Vlore ✅ Pets allowed ✅ The works wi…
$767
per month
Land in Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Land
Kamëz Municipality, Albania
Area 2 m²
Land for rent with an area of 2,300 m² in the Kamza area, with easy access to the main road.…
$585
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in a quiet and safe area, with easy access to the beaches and the c…
$928
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
✅ Price: 350 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Old Dajti Street, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 83m2 The area …
$363
per month
For Rent: 3-bedroom Apartment with parking space, near Liqeni i Thate. in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: 3-bedroom Apartment with parking space, near Liqeni i Thate.
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Apartament 3+1+post parkimi Liqeni Thate per qera 📍 Liqeni i thatë 🏠 Apartament 3+1+Post P…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
Ofrohet me qira një apartament 2+1 me sipërfaqe totale prej 97 m², i pozicionuar në katin e …
$908
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
✅ Price: 50,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: New Bazaar, behind the "Fan Noli" school, Tirana The …
$574
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
✅ Price: 700 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Oxhaku, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 100m2 The area in which …
$727
per month
2 bedroom house in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom house
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: "Imer Ndregjoni" Street, near the United School, Tirana…
$575
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
✅ Price: 600 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Near American villas, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 130m2 The…
$680
per month
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea in Golem, Albania
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a comfortable apartment in the popular area of Golem, Durres. Its location…
$849
per month
Commercial property 75 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 75 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 75 m²
✅ Price: 800 Euros/Month ✅ Location: “Nikolla Zoraqi” St., former Profarma ✅ Surface area: 7…
$910
per month
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana! in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana!
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Business Space for Rent in the Center of Tirana! 📍 Location: Qendra, Turdiu Center 🏠 1+1 A…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
✅ Price: 2200 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Near Credins Bank, Dinamo Stadium, Tirana The apartmen…
$2,489
per month
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake! in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large yard of 3000 m², near the Artificial Lake!
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Rent: Stunning 3-bedroom Individual Villa, 130 m², with a large 3000 m² yard, near the A…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euros/month ✅ Location: Paris Municipality, Tirana ✅ Total area: 117.2m2 ✅ Net…
$2,239
per month
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana. in Tirana Municipality, Albania
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana.
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Area 106 m²
For Rent: Business Space near the Train Station, Tirana Area: 106 m² Floor: 0 Addr…
Price on request
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 10
1+1 Apartment for Rent in Center, 9 Kateshet 📍 Address: 9 Kateshet 🏠 Apartment: 1+1 🏝 S…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7
✅ Price: 500 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Hotel Granda, Astir, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 45m2 The a…
$566
per month
Shop 50 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Shop 50 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
✅ Price: 35,000 Leke/Month ✅ Location: Kinostudio, Tirana Shop for rent in an excellent loc…
$363
per month
Revenue house 440 m² in Peze Helmes, Albania
Revenue house 440 m²
Peze Helmes, Albania
Area 440 m²
✅ Price: 2000 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Peze-Helmes, Tirana ✅ Area: 440m2 A business premises…
$2,238
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
✅ Price: 450 Euros/month ✅ Location: Tom Doshi Complex, Shkoze, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 140m2…
$510
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2
Duplex for Rent – Near Korpusi i Paqes Part of an elite villa, this modern duplex offers …
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
✅ Price: 2000 Euros/month ✅ Location: Olympic Park, Tirana The apartment is located in one …
$2,239
per month
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify) in Golem, Albania
Stylish Studio for Rent: Short-Term, Long-Term & Daily! + Parking/Garage (Please Specify)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Looking for the perfect accommodation for a short getaway, a comfortable long-term stay, or …
$764
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kashar, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Kashar, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 7
✅ Price: 550 Euros/Month ✅ Location: Near Paticeri Nela 6, Tirana ✅ Surface area: 84.43m2 Th…
$616
per month
DUPLEX FOR RENT - IDEAL FOR AIRBNB AND BOOKING (partners114691) in Golem, Albania
DUPLEX FOR RENT - IDEAL FOR AIRBNB AND BOOKING (partners114691)
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
It is located just 200 meters from the sea, in the quiet and sought-after area of the Freski…
$515
per month
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2 in Tirana Municipality, Albania
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
2+1+2 Duplex for Rent in Kodra e Diellit 2 📍 Kodra e Diellit 2 🏠 New and Modern Furnishi…
Price on request
Apartment in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Apartment
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 15
Modern and spacious apartment available for rent in a new high-rise complex in the center of…
$1,256
per month
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea in Golem, Albania
Rent an Apartment in Golem, Durres: Short-Term and Long-Term Rental Near the Sea
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
We offer for rent a comfortable apartment in the popular area of Golem, Durres. Its location…
$849
per month
