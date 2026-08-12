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Residential properties for sale in Lezhë County, Albania

;
Lezhë Municipality
66
Shengjin
63
Bashkia Mirdite
7
74 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartament 1+1 ne Kune-Shengjin per shitje! Ne zonen e Kune-Shengjin, ofrojme apartament 1+…
$114,428
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
The apartment is located on the 6th floor of a new building with an elevator and the 2nd lin…
Price on request
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 11/11
The apartment is located in one of the new buildings on the beach of Shengjin. On the 11th …
$137,436
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/6
The apartment is located on the second residential floor, with a net area of 71.03 m2, total…
$116,607
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE 1+1 Apartment by the Sea in Shëngjin | Albania 🏖 An apartment is offered in t…
$123,095
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/12
APARTMENT 1+1 FOR SALE WITH SEA VIEW An apartment 1+1 with a wonderful sea view is offere…
$107,745
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/10
The apartment is located on the second residential floor, with a net area of 62.03 m2, total…
$136,882
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor of a new apartment building, which is under constr…
$92,460
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fan, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fan, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 253 m²
Floor 7/7
The apartment is located on the seventh residential floor, with a net area of 142.7 m2 and a…
$390,716
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
A 1+1 with a balcony apartment is for sale in Shengjin inside the Wilson Hotel. Located in a…
$97,682
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Fan, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Fan, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
🏡 #APARTMENT FOR SALE 2+1 | Shëngjin, Albania | 100 m to the sea   Spacious apartment …
$183,817
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6
A 2+1 with two balconies and a sea view apartment is for sale in Shengjin. It is located in …
$183,871
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gryke lume, Albania
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gryke lume, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive sale of a furnished 2+1+2 duplex in the Teles area. The duplex is part of a vil…
$164,642
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
A two-story 1+1 apartment with a sea view is for sale in Shengjin, just 50 meters from the b…
$163,211
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5
A studio apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin 20 meters from the beach. Located …
$74,187
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment 2+1 for sale in Shengjin, only 50 m from the sea! The apartment is located on the…
$180,530
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth reside…
Price on request
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 10/12
The apartment is located on the 10th floor of a new 12-story building with an elevator in Sh…
$124,202
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/5
A luxurious 2+1 apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin, located on the top 5th flo…
$189,502
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 11
A 1+1 apartment with a balcony is for sale in Shengjin, Rana e Hedhun. It is located on the …
$148,373
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
🏡 #FOR SALE Seaside Apartment in Shëngjin | Albania   A cozy apartment is offered i…
$99,646
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Agency
Grinchenko Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/12
APARTMENT 1+1+ TERRACE FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN New Residential Complex – Quality You Can Feel,…
$134,554
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartment 1+1 in Kune-Shengjin for sale! In the Kune-Shengjin area, we offer a furnished 1+…
$115,306
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5
A 1+1 apartment is for sale in Shengjin, 50 meters from the beach. The apartment features a …
$150,462
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
A 1+1 apartment in Shengjin, 50 meters from the beach, is for sale. It features a balcony wi…
$104,143
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 7/10
FOR SALE 2+1 WITH SEA VIEW, SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the seventh residential fl…
$141,191
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
A 1+1 with a balcony apartment is for sale in Shengjin. It is located in a new, high-quality…
$104,868
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/7
FOR SALE 2+1 WITH SEA VIEW, SHENGJIN 120,500 € The apartment is located on the 7-th re…
$140,247
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
1 bedroom apartment in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5
A two-story 1+1 apartment with a sea view is for sale in Shengjin, just 50 meters from the b…
$170,744
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lezhë Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 10/10
PENTHOUSE APARTMENT 3+1 FOR SALE IN SHENGJIN The apartment is located on the tenth resident…
$355,814
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית

Property types in Lezhë County

apartments

Properties features in Lezhë County, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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