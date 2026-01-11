Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Farke, Albania

11 properties total found
Office 290 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 290 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siperf…
$5,416
per month
Restaurant 69 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Restaurant 69 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 8
The premises are located on the ground floor of a new building at the entrance of Rr Rrapo H…
$874
per month
Office 136 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 136 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 10
In one of the most sought-after and elite areas of Tirana, in Kodra e Diellit, a modern and …
$1,048
per month
Warehouse 412 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Warehouse 412 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
In an area with high demand for parking and storage spaces, a space with a total area of 412…
$1,723
per month
Commercial property 1 489 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 1 489 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 489 m²
Floor 1/9
A 3-storey building with a total area of 1500m2 is for rent. The relevant surfaces are as fo…
$14,559
per month
Commercial property 81 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 81 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 9
Shop for rent, service unit at Liqeni i Thate Located in a new and modern complex Main feat…
$1,933
per month
Commercial property 650 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 650 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
Office for Rent at Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. Total area 650m2, organized in 4 open space …
$9,085
per month
Commercial property 292 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 292 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 3/9
Commercial premises suitable for offices or clinics are for rent. It has 7 suitable spaces s…
$4,659
per month
Commercial property 62 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 62 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Area 62 m²
Commercial space of 62 m² on the ground floor of a quality building in the elite area of Kod…
$804
per month
Office 281 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Office 281 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 281 m²
Number of floors 5
Japim me Qira ambient per Zyra ne Rezidencen Kodra e Diellit 2. Ambienti disponon nje siper…
$5,241
per month
Commercial property 72 m² in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Commercial property 72 m²
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Commercial Space for Rent – Beginning of Kodra e Diellit! -Net area: 72 m² -Veranda area: 2…
$641
per month
