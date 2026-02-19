Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Farke
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Farke, Albania

villas
18
duplexes
5
House Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent: Duplex 2+1+2+ Laundry at the Residence "Kodra e Diellit 2". The duplex is organiz…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern and elegant villa is for rent in the elite residence Kodra e Diellit 1. The villa h…
$5,241
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 4
A modern and elegant villa is for rent in the elite residence Kodra e Diellit 1. The villa h…
$5,249
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
• Modern duplex 2+1+2 bathrooms for rent near Kodra e Diellit Residence. The apartment is ne…
$1,747
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent: Duplex 2+1+2+ Laundry at the Residence "Kodra e Diellit 2". The duplex is organiz…
$1,398
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 4
We are selling an Individual Villa with a swimming pool in the Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. …
$3,499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Lunder, Albania
2 bedroom house
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For rent, 1-storey villa, Villa Street, Lunder, Tirana. Information about the house: • Net …
$653
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
• Modern duplex 2+1+2 bathrooms for rent near Kodra e Diellit Residence. The apartment is ne…
$1,750
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Farke e Madhe, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Farke e Madhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa on the shore of the lake - Farke, TiranaPanoramic villa with swimming pools, ga…
$2,942
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Lux-Albania Home
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
• Jepet me qira Dupleks prane Rezidences Kodra e Diellit. Apartamenti eshte i arreduar me mo…
$1,778
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Office for Rent at Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. Total area 1020m2, organized in open space, …
$3,499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with swimming pool for sale in Kodra e Diellit Residence 1. The villa has a total area…
$3,499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with swimming pool for sale in Kodra e Diellit Residence 1. The villa has a total area…
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium villa in Green Valley for rent! Green Valley is an exclusive residence presenting a…
$5,824
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 4
We are selling an Individual Villa with a swimming pool in the Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. …
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Only 150 meters from the new Farka lake pedestrian area, this villa is located in a very qui…
$3,502
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Italiano
4 bedroom Villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium villa in Green Valley for rent! Green Valley is an exclusive residence presenting a…
$5,832
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
3 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
3 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Office for Rent at Residence Kodra e Diellit 1. Total area 1020m2, organized in open space, …
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Lunder, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
This newly completed and high-quality villa is located just 100 meters from the shopping cen…
$4,665
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Lunder, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Lunder, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
This newly completed and high-quality villa is located just 100 meters from the shopping cen…
$4,659
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
This three-storey villa is located in the preferred area of Dry Lake in Tirana and is availa…
$3,499
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa, part of a small residence and with a selected community, offers a wonderful view …
$4,076
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
5 bedroom villa in Tirana Municipality, Albania
5 bedroom villa
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 3/3
This three-storey villa is located in the preferred area of Dry Lake in Tirana and is availa…
$3,494
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
4 bedroom Villa in Farke e Vogel, Albania
4 bedroom Villa
Farke e Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa, part of a small residence and with a selected community, offers a wonderful view …
$4,082
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CENTURY 21 Investment Realty Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Realting.com
Go