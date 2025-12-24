Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Durres
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Bashkia Durres, Albania

сommercial properties
45
restaurants
3
hotels
9
warehouses
4
7 properties total found
Manufacture 1 375 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 1 375 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 375 m²
The warehouse is located in an industrial area in Porto Romano Durres. It has a warehouse ar…
$1,14M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 260 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 260 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
The warehouses are located on Aleksander Goga street in the Spitalle - Porto-Romano axis. Th…
$223,614
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 125 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 125 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 125 m²
The property is located in the Spitalles area. It has a building of 125m2 and a land of 331m…
$105,922
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 185 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 185 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
The warehouse is located in ISH Kenete, Durres, very close to the main road. The property ha…
$259,581
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 850 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 850 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 850 m²
The property is located by the road in Ish-Kenete, Durres. It has 303 m2 of construction acc…
$389,371
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 3 232 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 3 232 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 3 232 m²
Number of floors 4
Building and land for sale in Xhafzotaj, Shijak – Durrës Road, near Brunes. The property has…
$2,47M
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Manufacture 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Manufacture 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 700 m²
The warehouse is located by the main road in Xhafzotaj. This property has 1550 m² of land an…
$707,947
Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Realting.com
