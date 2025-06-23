Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

3 properties total found
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES! in Bashkia Durres, Albania
SUPER LUXURY APART-HOTEL FOR SALE WITH SEA FRONT VIEW IN THE CENTER OF DURRES!
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Super Apart-Hotel with 5 Studio Apartments in the area of the new Port Road, Durres This …
$635,744
Hotel 700 m² in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel 700 m²
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 15
Area 700 m²
Hotel on the first coastline is for sale on Plazh area, city of Durres. The hotel consists o…
$1,73M
Hotel in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Hotel
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 44
$1,94M
