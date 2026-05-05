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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Central Albania, Albania

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Tirana
29
Tirana Municipality
195
Farke
152
Bashkia Kavaje
78
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjull Bathore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjull Bathore, Albania
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 3
Tranquility. Privacy. Real luxury. B99 Group offers for sale 6 modern villas in Mjull-Bat…
Price on request
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Property types in Central Albania

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Central Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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