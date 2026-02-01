Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Albania
  3. Bashkia Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
166
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/4
New Apartments For Sale In Dhermi Vlore Albanian Riviera.
$297,698
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury Apartment For Sale In Palase Dhermi, Vlore Albania.
$224,533
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartment For Sale In Green Coast 2 Dhermi, Vlore Albania.
$336,438
VAT
Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
